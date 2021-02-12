Left Menu

COVID-19: 5 more deaths, 217 new cases recorded in West Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-02-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 00:40 IST
The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 10,225 on Thursday with five more people succumbing to the disease, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

With 217 fresh cases of the infection registered in different parts of the state, the tally went up to 5,72,032, it said.

The recovery rate in West Bengal went up to 97.46 per cent with 286 more people recuperating from the disease, the bulletin stated.

The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested stood at 6.95 per cent, it said.

Since Wednesday, 22,106 samples have been tested in the state as the number of active cases stood at 4,313 on Thursday, it said.

Out of the five deaths in the state, three were recorded in Kolkata and two in North 24 Parganas district, the bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas recorded the highest number of new cases with 76 infections, while Kolkata recorded 65 cases, the bulletin said.

A total of 82,31,998 samples have been tested in West Bengal so far, the bulletin said.

