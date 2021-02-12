Montenegro and St. Vincent approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine - RDIF

Montenegro and St. Vincent approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine - RDIFReuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-02-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 14:30 IST
Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the new coronavirus for use, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Friday.
The Russian vaccine has now been approved for use by a total of 26 countries, RDIF said.
