Ceiling prices of heparin injection allowed upward revision till March 2021: Gowda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 14:51 IST
Sadananda Gowda (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The ceiling prices of heparin injection have been allowed upward revision till March 31, 2021, in the public interest, to ensure continuous availability of the essential drug for the management of COVID-19, Parliament was informed on Friday.

''Heparin injection has been included in the COVID-19 protocol list of essential medicines for patients admitted in ICU due to COVID-19, circulated by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare'', Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda said in reply to a question to Rajya Sabha.

Accordingly, an uninterrupted supply of heparin injection is deemed essential for the management of COVID-19, he added.

Based on reports of shortage for heparin injection, the matter was referred to the interdepartmental committee constituted to monitor export/import trends of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), formulations, and medical devices, Gowda said.

This committee examined the matter and reported an increase of 211 percent in the price of APIs of heparin imported, and recommended for an increase in the price of heparin injection for a limited period to ensure continuous availability of the essential drug in the public interest for the management of COVID-19, he added.

''Accordingly, the ceiling prices of heparin injection were allowed short-term upward revision in an extraordinary situation in the public interest to ensure continuous availability of heparin injection in the country'', Gowda said.

The revised prices are applicable up to March 31, 2021, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

