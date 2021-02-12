UK R number falls to 0.7-0.9, pandemic continues to shrink

UK R number falls to 0.7-0.9, pandemic continues to shrinkReuters | London | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:11 IST
The estimated COVID-19 reproduction "R" number for Britain is now between 0.7 and 0.9, and the pandemic is shrinking, the health ministry said on Friday.
That represents a slight fall from last week's estimate from 0.7 and 1.0.
"These estimates mean we are confident the epidemic is shrinking across all NHS England regions. However, prevalence of the virus remains high," the health ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- NHS England
- the health ministry
- health ministry
ALSO READ
Britain wants the vaccines it has ordered, minister says
Germany to ban travellers from Britain, Portugal amid fears of more contagious virus variants
Germany to ban travellers from Britain, Portugal amid fears of more contagious virus variants
Britain withdraws COVID ad criticised for "1950s sexism"
Britain won't publish vaccine supply data for security reasons - junior minister