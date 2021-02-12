Left Menu

Pakistan approves Chinese CanSinoBIO COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use - health minister

Pakistan has approved China's CanSino Biologics Inc's (CanSinoBIO) COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said on Friday. "Yes, Correct," Sultan texted Reuters after being asked to confirm that the country's Drug Regulation Authority had met and approved the vaccine. CanSinoBIO becomes the fourth candidate to get the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the South Asian nation of 220 million people.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:25 IST
Pakistan approves Chinese CanSinoBIO COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use - health minister

Pakistan has approved China's CanSino Biologics Inc's (CanSinoBIO) COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said on Friday. "Yes, Correct," Sultan texted Reuters after being asked to confirm that the country's Drug Regulation Authority had met and approved the vaccine.

CanSinoBIO becomes the fourth candidate to get the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the South Asian nation of 220 million people. China's Sinopharm vaccine, AstraZeneca's vaccine developed with Oxford University and Russia's Sputnik V have already been approved.

The emergency use authorization is given for a limited period of a few weeks to subject a vaccine candidate to a review for safety, efficacy and security. CanSinoBIO last week released interim efficacy results from a multi-country trial, which included Pakistan, showing 65.7% efficacy in preventing symptomatic coronavirus cases and a 90.98% success rate in stopping severe infections.

In the Pakistani subset, efficacy of the CanSinoBIO vaccine at preventing symptomatic cases was 74.8% and 100% at preventing severe disease. The efficacy of the shot was based on analysis of 30,000 participants and 101 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the health minister said last week, adding that no serious safety concerns had been raised in the study.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientific Social Responsibility policy proposed to be put before Cabinet very soon: Vardhan

Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that the Scientific Social Responsibility policy is proposed to be put before the Cabinet very soon.The proposed policy aimed to fix Scientific Social Responsibility on scientists in India will ma...

GRAPHIC-Which countries would benefit most from an IMF SDR increase

Group of Seven finance ministers are expected on Friday to back a new allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, or Special Drawing Rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.We explain what SDRs ...

Cloudy sky, dense fog likely in Delhi on Saturday

A cover of moderate fog enveloped Delhi on Friday morning, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, MeT officials said.The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has predic...

'Farmers will go home only after Centre repeals farm laws,' says Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday said farmers will not go home unless the Centre repeals the new farm laws. Addressing the Mahapanchayat here, Tikait said, There will be Ghar Wapsi homecoming only after farm law...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021