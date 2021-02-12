Left Menu

Mexico City's COVID-19 threat level lowered as hospitalizations dip

The Mexican capital lowered its official COVID-19 threat level on Friday after almost two months of strict lockdown measures, with city officials citing indicators including hospitalization rates that have begun to ease. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum nonetheless encouraged residents to remain vigilant.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:22 IST
The Mexican capital lowered its official COVID-19 threat level on Friday after almost two months of strict lockdown measures, with city officials citing indicators including hospitalization rates that have begun to ease.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum nonetheless encouraged residents to remain vigilant. "Don't lower your guard," she said at a government briefing. "Resume activities but without taking risks."

The densely-packed capital, the heart of an urban sprawl populated by about 22 million people, has been especially hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Vaccine rollouts have faced delays and shortages.

