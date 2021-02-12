5 killed in firing at Rohtak's wrestling venue in Haryana

Five persons were killed and two others injured in a firing incident at a wrestling venue adjacent to a private college in Haryana's Rohtak on Friday evening, police said.

Among the injured, two were stated to be in a critical condition, they said.

While Rohtak's Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma confirmed three deaths in the incident, another police official from Rohtak late in the evening said five people have died in the incident.

"We have formed police teams which are gathering more information about the incident," he said.

Rohtak Range IG Sandeep Khirwar told PTI that forensic experts and police investigators were at the scene of the crime.

Another police official from Rohtak said the dead include a wrestling coach.

Some enmity amongst wrestling coaches could have led to the firing in the 'akhara', he said, adding the injured persons include a 3-year-old child of one of the deceased.

He said as per preliminary information, a wrestling coach is alleged to have opened fire, but police said they were verifying exact details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)