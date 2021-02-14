Left Menu

Campaign launched to ensure COVID-free Puducherry by Feb 28

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 14-02-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 15:12 IST
A campaign has been launched toensure there were no COVID-19 cases by this month end in theunion territory, where the daily count has fallen to singledigits, a Health department official said on Sunday.

Under the ''Zero Covid by Feb28'' campaign, all those whohad come into contact with people infected with coronaviruswould be identified and provided treatment, so that thefurther spread of the pathogen could be prevented, Healthand Family Welfare Director S Mohan Kumar said.

A coordinated effort to achieve the goal had been gearedup and the campaign was launched on Saturday to freePuducherry of COVID-19, he told PTI.

Kumar said only eight new cases of infection werereported in the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Sunday aftertesting 1,930 samples.

A 50-year old man with co-morbidities became the latestfatal victim of the infection as the toll rose 657 in the UT.

The overall caseload in Puducherry was 39,448 while38,533 had recovered so far, leaving 258 active cases.

While Puducherry region reported five new cases, Karaikalone and Mahe two cases.

Yanam region, located in Andhra Pradesh, continued to havenil COVID-19 cases.

The fatality and recovery rates in the Union Territorywere 1.67 per cent and 97.68 per cent respectively.

A total of 6.06 lakh samples had been tested so far, Kumarsaid.

The Director also said 5,644 health care workers and 309front line workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 sincethe launch of the drive last month.

