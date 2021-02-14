Left Menu

Truth panel could help Mexico with slavery legacy, says Martin Luther King III

A truth and reconciliation commission could help Mexico come to terms with a legacy of African slavery, civil rights activist Martin Luther King III said during a visit to the Latin American country. King, the eldest son of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr, is visiting Mexico to join a government commemoration of Afro-Mexican liberation hero Vicente Guerrero, who as the nation's second president abolished most slavery in 1829, before the practice was ended in Britain and the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 16:31 IST
Truth panel could help Mexico with slavery legacy, says Martin Luther King III
"Before you can ever address a problem, you have to acknowledge that it exists," King said in an interview on Saturday. Image Credit: Flickr

A truth and reconciliation commission could help Mexico come to terms with a legacy of African slavery, civil rights activist Martin Luther King III said during a visit to the Latin American country.

King, the eldest son of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr, is visiting Mexico to join a government commemoration of Afro-Mexican liberation hero Vicente Guerrero, who as the nation's second president abolished most slavery in 1829 before the practice was ended in Britain and the United States. Guerrero died 190 years ago on Sunday.

Mexico has long overlooked the legacy of slavery and its impact on the country's Black people, who are mostly concentrated in poor coastal villages on the Pacific and Gulf coasts. King, 63, said both Mexico and the United States could consider South African-style reconciliation processes to fully acknowledge the past.

"Before you can ever address a problem, you have to acknowledge that it exists," King said in an interview on Saturday. "A truth and reconciliation commission gives people the opportunity to come and apologize for past conduct so that you have a new slate." He said discussions about reparations for slavery should also flow from such a process.

Conversations about "reparations in my judgment are certainly in order in places around the world, particularly where people have been enslaved," he said. "I think the conversations must take place." Few truth commissions around the world have tackled the legacy of slavery and colonialism directly.

However, a 2011 report from Mauritius' Truth and Justice Commission documented abuses suffered under slavery and indentured labour and recommended some land reparation. African slavery in Mexico was at its height in the late 16th and early 17th centuries after Spain prohibited enslaving the indigenous population, with around 200,000 Africans brought to Mexico.

Growing awareness has led more people to self-identify as Afro-Mexican in recent years, with the 2020 census counting 2.5 million people, or 2% of the population, who self-identified as having African descent, up significantly from a count five years earlier. "Black Mexican communities ... must be included and must have a voice," King said. "The goal is to make sure that nobody is invisible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says 13 of its citizens killed by militants in N.Iraq

Troops have found the bodies of 13 Turkish citizens abducted by Kurdish insurgents in a cave complex in northern Iraq, the Turkish defense minister said Sunday.Hulusi Akar said 12 of the victims were shot in the head and one died of a shoul...

Alpine skiing-Austria's Kriechmayr wins men's downhill for golden double

Austrias Vincent Kriechmayr won Sundays showcase mens downhill by the slimmest of margins at the Alpine skiing world championships to complete a rare speed double on Italian snow. The 29-year-old, who won the mens super-G on Thursday, beat ...

Tourism sector in India has grown well during last five years. In the World Tourism Index, India's ranking has jumped from 65th to 34th, says PM Modi at a function in Kochi.

Tourism sector in India has grown well during last five years. In the World Tourism Index, Indias ranking has jumped from 65th to 34th, says PM Modi at a function in Kochi....

Kosovo votes for new parliament amid pandemic

Kosovos voters defied freezing weather to take part in an early parliamentary election Sunday to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.Some 1.8 million eli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021