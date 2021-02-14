4,092 new COVID-19 cases in Maha; 40 die, 1,355 recuperate

Maharashtra recorded 4,092 newcoronavirus cases on Sunday, which took the state's infectiontally to 20,64,278, while 40 deaths pushed the toll to 51,529,the health department said.

A total of 1,355 patients were discharged during theday. With this, the recovery count in the state grew to19,75,603, it said.

There are 35,965 active cases in the state at present.

Currently, 1,74,243 patients are in home quarantineand 1,747 others in institutional quarantine, the departmentsaid in a statement.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.7 per cent,while the fatality rate is 2.5 per cent, it added.

With 48,782 tests conducted on Sunday, the overalltest count of the state went up to 1,53,21,608.

Mumbai city reported 645 cases on Sunday and fourdeaths. With this, the case count in the country's financialcapital mounted to 3,14,076, including 11,419 deaths.

In Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city andits satellite towns, the number of positive cases rose by1,141 to 7,04,561, while 13 deaths took the fatality count to19,685.

Nashik city reported 122 new cases, Pune city 353,Pimpri Chinchwad 138.

Aurangabad city and Hingoli did not report any newcase. Aurangabad division did not report any death due to theinfection.

In Kolhapur division, only one death was reported inRatnagiri.

Except four deaths in Beed, no fatality was reportedanywhere else in Latur division.

Amravati city registered 430 new cases, Yavatmal 105,Nagpur city 437.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows:Total case count 20,64,278, death toll 51,529, recoveries19,75,603, active cases 35,965, tests conducted on Sunday48,782, total test count 1,53,21,608.

