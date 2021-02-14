Left Menu

No fresh COVID-19 fatality recorded in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-02-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 21:04 IST
No fresh COVID-19 fatality recorded in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

No fresh COVID-19 fatality was recorded in Rajasthan on Sunday and the death toll in the state stands at 2,781, according to a health department bulletin.

The state, however, reported 103 new coronavirus cases which took the total count to 3,18,923. There are currently 1,409 active cases in Rajasthan, it said.

As per the bulletin, 3,14,733 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

So far, 517 people have died in Jaipur due to the infection, 305 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 122 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

The fresh cases include 18 in Jodhpur, 14 in Jaipur, 11 in Kota, nine each in Bhilwara and Rajsamand, seven each in Udaipur and Ajmer and six in Alwar, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman's death suspicious, probe will bring out truth: Gorhe

Senior Shiv Sena leader NeelamGorhe on Sunday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hadordered a detailed probe into the alleged suicide of a woman,which the BJP has linked to a state minister, and there was noquestion of saving somebody.Som...

New York police question person of interest in deadly subway knife attacks

New York City police were questioning a person of interest in the spate of subway stabbing attacks that left two people dead, authorities said on Sunday. A person of interest is being questioned at this time in connection with the subway st...

Rwanda says begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Rwanda said on Sunday it has commenced COVID-19 vaccinations with limited supplies of vaccines acquired through unnamed international partners and said the programme had started with frontline healthcare workers. The central African country...

Rescuers pull out 6 bodies from Tapovan tunnel, 7 from other locations; toll rises to 51

Rescue teams on Sunday recovered 13 more bodies, including the first ones to be pulled out from the sludge-choked Tapovan tunnel where a massive operation to reach about 30 people trapped inside began after a flash flood in Chamoli district...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021