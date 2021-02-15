Brazil reports 24,759 new coronavirus cases, 713 deaths

Brazil recorded 24,759 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 713 more deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Brazil has registered more than 9.8 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 239,245, according to ministry data.

