Brazil reports 24,759 new coronavirus cases, 713 deaths

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 15-02-2021 02:48 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 02:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil recorded 24,759 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 713 more deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Brazil has registered more than 9.8 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 239,245, according to ministry data.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

