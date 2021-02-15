Left Menu

CDC chief warns it's too soon in U.S. to lift COVID-19 mask mandates

The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday it is "absolutely" too soon to lift mask mandates, citing daily COVID-19 case numbers that despite recent declines remain more than double the levels seen last summer. Dr. Rochelle Walensky's warning that face-covering requirements are still critical came just days after governors in Iowa and Montana lifted long-standing mask mandates in their states.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 03:59 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 03:59 IST
CDC chief warns it's too soon in U.S. to lift COVID-19 mask mandates

The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday it is "absolutely" too soon to lift mask mandates, citing daily COVID-19 case numbers that despite recent declines remain more than double the levels seen last summer.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky's warning that face-covering requirements are still critical came just days after governors in Iowa and Montana lifted long-standing mask mandates in their states. Appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press," Walensky said preventing further surges of infection is key to safely reopening schools and regaining some level of social normalcy until collective COVID-19 immunity can be achieved through mass vaccinations.

Whether Americans can look forward to walking down the street without wearing a mask by the end of the year "very much depends on how we behave right now," she said. Asked if it was still too early for states to eliminate rules requiring the use of face masks in public, Walensky replied, "Absolutely."

While COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations appear to be waning, the United States has a long way to go before it can safely return to a mask-less normal, she said. "The cases are more than two-and-a-half-fold times what we saw over the summer," said Walensky, who was sworn in as CDC director last month after President Joe Biden took office. "It's encouraging to see these trends coming down but they're coming down from an extraordinarily high place."

Health experts say population-wide mask wearing is one of the most effective ways of pushing COVID-19 transmission down to controllable levels. Continued adherence to social distancing and face coverings remains especially urgent given the risks posed by new coronavirus variants found to be more transmissible, and possibly more resistant to antibodies, than the original strain.

COVID-19's grip on the United States remained strong on Sunday, with 27.6 million cases confirmed and more than 484,600 lives lost to the highly contagious respiratory virus to date, according to a Reuters tally. The U.S. inoculation campaign has gained considerable momentum since a sluggish start in December, with 52.9 million total vaccines administered so far, according to the CDC.

As the United States continues wrestling to ramp up vaccine supplies and distribution, an unusually broad swath of wintry weather in recent days caused the latest setback, forcing mass vaccination centers from Texas to Virginia to suspend operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Serbia donates thousands of doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to North Macedonia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian state television says air defences intercepted 'Israeli aggression'" over Damascus

Syrian state television said on Monday the countrys air defences intercepted an Israeli aggression over the capital, Damascus.State media gave no further details on the latest strikes by Israel against Iranian-backed military targets inside...

Olympics-Tokyo organisers could choose new president this week - report

Tokyo Olympic organisers could choose their new president as early as this week, a report said on Monday, after former chief Yoshiro Mori resigned over sexist remarks that provoked a global outcry. Local organisers need to urgently pick a n...

Early results point to Kosovo opposition party win in parliamentary vote

Kosovos anti-establishment party Vetevendosje is set to win Sundays parliamentary poll, preliminary results showed, further complicating Western efforts to resolve the countrys decades-long territorial dispute with Serbia. The State Electio...

Biden to discuss pandemic, economy and China in Friday G7 meeting

President Joe Biden will hold his first event with leaders from the Group of Seven nations in a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the world economy and dealing with China as a group, the White House said on Sund...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021