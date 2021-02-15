China reports 9 new COVID-19 cases vs 7 a day earlier

China reported nine new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Feb. 14, compared to seven a day earlier, the health commission said on Monday. Of the cases, eight were imported infections originating overseas, while one case was recorded in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

New asymptomatic infections, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 cases, fell to 10 from 17 a day earlier. China saw a resurgence of the disease in January, when a new cluster emerged in Hebei and later took hold in northeastern Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces, in the country's worst outbreak since March.

Authorities in these provinces introduced lockdowns, travel curbs and mass testing in a bid to contain the disease. Data from recent days suggests that China has been able to avoid another full-blown COVID-19 crisis over the Lunar New Year Holiday.

As of Sunday, mainland China had 89,772 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)