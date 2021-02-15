Left Menu

Maharashtra: 16 labourers dead after truck overturns

PTI | Jalgaon | Updated: 15-02-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 08:42 IST
Sixteen persons were killedafter a truck overturned in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district,police said on Monday.

All the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhalaand Raver in the district, police said, adding they died aftertheir papaya-laden truck overturned shortly after midnightnear a temple at Kingaon village.

Five labourers have sustained serious injuries and arebeing treated at a rural hospital, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

