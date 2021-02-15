Maharashtra: 16 labourers dead after truck overturns

Maharashtra: 16 labourers dead after truck overturnsPTI | Jalgaon | Updated: 15-02-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 08:42 IST
Sixteen persons were killedafter a truck overturned in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district,police said on Monday.
All the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhalaand Raver in the district, police said, adding they died aftertheir papaya-laden truck overturned shortly after midnightnear a temple at Kingaon village.
Five labourers have sustained serious injuries and arebeing treated at a rural hospital, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kingaon village
- Maharashtra
- aftertheir papaya-laden
- Abhoda
- Kerhalaand Raver
ALSO READ
Maharashtra records 2,585 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths
Maharashtra doctor expresses joy after PM Modi mentioned his name in 'Mann ki Baat'
Maharashtra: Building collapses in Thane, 8 feared trapped
Maharashtra: Couple along with daughter end life by jumping into river
Mild tremor at Hingoli in Maharashtra, no casualty