Ebola vaccination campaign begins in Democratic Republic of Congo

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 18:33 IST
An Ebola vaccination campaign has begun in the city of Butembo, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a tweet.

Health workers at Matanda health centre were the first to be vaccinated on Monday, the WHO said.

