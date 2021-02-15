COVID-19: Night curfew in Amravati as new cases on rise

Alarmed by the growing numberof coronavirus positive cases in Amravati district ofMaharashtra since the beginning of February, the districtadministration has imposed a night curfew but ruled out thepossibility of imposition of a fresh lockdown.

District Collector Shailesh Naval told PTI on Mondaythat the rise in the cases can be attributed to more number ofpeople coming forward for testing.

Amravati district on Monday reported 449 freshcoronavirus positive cases, taking the count to 25,743.

''The curfew is aimed at controlling crowding at publicand market places. It does not mean closing down businesses ormarkets which will function as usual,'' the collector said.

Naval said the call on functioning of schools in thedistrict has to be taken by respective schools.

''In some schools, teachers and students havetested positive for coronavirus. We leave this decision tomanagements of schools,'' he said.

Responding to a query, Naval said there is nopossibility of imposition of a lockdown again in the district.

''The first lockdown was imposed because there were nofacilities. Now, we are equipped with all facilities. There isno dearth of oxygen cylinders and ventilators at hospitals.

So there is no chance of another lockdown,'' he said.

