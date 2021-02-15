COVID-19: 26 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Monday reported 26 new coronavirus cases, which took the infection count to 21,264, according to a medical bulletin.

No death was reported on Monday and the toll stands at 346, it said.

There are 129 active COVID-19 cases as of now in the Union Territory, as per the bulletin.

Twenty-four patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 20,789, it said.

The bulletin said that 2,35,303 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,13,096 tested negative while reports of 102 samples are awaited. PTI CHS VSD ANBANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)