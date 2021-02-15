Left Menu

10 more deaths, 224 new COVID-19 cases recorded in a day in Punjab

The state currently has 2,357 active cases of COVID-19 after 217 coronavirus patients were discharged in a day after recovering from the disease, according to a medical bulletin.So far, 1,68,456 people have been cured of the disease.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-02-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 21:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The state currently has 2,357 active cases of COVID-19 after 217 coronavirus patients were discharged in a day after recovering from the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

The state currently has 2,357 active cases of COVID-19 after 217 coronavirus patients were discharged in a day after recovering from the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, 1,68,456 people have been cured of the disease. Six critical patients are on ventilator support while 82 are on oxygen support, it stated.

Of the new cases, Jalandhar reported 40, Ludhiana and SBS Nagar 26 each and Patiala 24. A total of 47,35,787 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.

