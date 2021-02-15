Left Menu

Mumbai sees 493 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 566 recoveries

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 22:02 IST
Mumbai sees 493 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 566 recoveries

Mumbai on Monday reported 493COVID-19 cases, the second time in five days that the dailyaddition to the tally has been less than 500, a civic officialsaid.

The caseload of the country's financial capitalreached 3,14,569, while three deaths took the toll to 11,420,he added.

Incidentally, on Sunday, the number of people detectedwith the infection was 645, the highest in the last five days.

Data from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation showedthat 566 people were discharged on Monday, taking the recoverycount to 2,96,761, leaving the metropolis with 5,531 activecases.

The case doubling time is 455 days now, while it was555 on February 10, the official said.

With 11,558 samples being examined on Monday, theoverall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 30,26.078.

However, officials added that the metropolis usuallywitnessed around 15,000 tests per day.

The BMC also informed that 1,593 health care and 3,610frontline workers were vaccinated during the day, taking thecount those inoculated so far to 1,19,339.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ayush Ministry, WHO sign letter of exchange on cooperation in traditional medicine

The Ministry of Ayush and the World Health Organization South East Regional Office WHO SEARO on Monday signed a letter of exchange LoE for the secondment or deputation of an Ayush expert to WHOs regional traditional medicine programme in Ne...

Portugal's daily COVID-19 deaths below 100 for first time in six weeks

The number of new daily COVID-19 deaths in Portugal fell to its lowest level in around six weeks on Monday, with infections also declining, adding to evidence that an alarming post-Christmas surge in the coronavirus pandemic is slowing. The...

Inflation on rise but sugarcane rates stagnant; UP govt owes Rs 12,000 cr to farmers: Tikait

Prices of fuel and fertilizers have gone up but the procurement rate of sugarcane in Uttar Pradesh has remained stagnant for the last four years, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said on Monday, claiming farmers cane dues worth Rs 12,000 crore are ...

CIABC urges CSD to support premium Indian whiskey brands

Indian liquor makers have urged the Canteen Stores Department CSD, operated by the defence ministry, to support the domestic premium brands and continue its ban on imported liquor.The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies CIA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021