Mumbai sees 493 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 566 recoveries

Mumbai on Monday reported 493COVID-19 cases, the second time in five days that the dailyaddition to the tally has been less than 500, a civic officialsaid.

The caseload of the country's financial capitalreached 3,14,569, while three deaths took the toll to 11,420,he added.

Incidentally, on Sunday, the number of people detectedwith the infection was 645, the highest in the last five days.

Data from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation showedthat 566 people were discharged on Monday, taking the recoverycount to 2,96,761, leaving the metropolis with 5,531 activecases.

The case doubling time is 455 days now, while it was555 on February 10, the official said.

With 11,558 samples being examined on Monday, theoverall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 30,26.078.

However, officials added that the metropolis usuallywitnessed around 15,000 tests per day.

The BMC also informed that 1,593 health care and 3,610frontline workers were vaccinated during the day, taking thecount those inoculated so far to 1,19,339.

