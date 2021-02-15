Left Menu

Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala confirmed as next WTO chief

Especially since trade is essentially a means to achieve development and all-round economic prosperity, he said.India has been a member of the WTO since 1995.

Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been selected as the next chief of the World Trade Organization (WTO), becoming the first woman and the first African to be chosen to head the Geneva-based body.

Members of WTO on Monday agreed by consensus to select Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director-General of the 164-member body. She will take office on March 1 this year.

According to a WTO statement, Okonjo-Iweala said a key priority for her would be to work with members to quickly address the economic and health consequences brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

''WTO members made history today when the General Council agreed by consensus to select Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria as the organization's seventh Director-General,'' the WTO statement said.

The WTO's General Council decision follows months of uncertainty which arose when the US initially refused to join the consensus around Okonjo-Iweala.

The process for selecting a new Director-General was triggered on May 14 last year when former Director-General Roberto Azevedo informed WTO members he would be stepping down from his post one year before the expiry of his mandate.

He subsequently left office on August 31. Separately, Brajendra Navnit, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India, said the WTO is at a critical cross-road today and Dr. Ngozi's leadership will be more critical than ever.

''In this regard, it is heartening to note that the next DG enjoys wide support of the Membership and we hope that with her vast experience including in the field of development economics, Dr. Ngozi will be able to provide the leadership that the WTO needs today. ''Especially since trade is essentially a means to achieve development and all-round economic prosperity,'' he said.

India has been a member of the WTO since 1995. The organisation frames rules for global trade and adjudicates trade disputes between member countries.

