UK chief medical officer: We need direct data link between vaccines and slowing death rate

The British government's chief medical adviser said on Monday he hoped to see a fall in the rates of severe disease and mortality from COVID-19 that followed the order in which people were vaccinated.

"What we will hope to see, in time, is we'll actually see in order the rates going down of severe disease and mortality, exactly following the the order in which people were vaccinated," Chris Whitty told reporters.

"If you look at the data for example from Israel, you actually can see the effect, in the UK we can calculate an effect but it's much better when we can actually see it, when it's big enough to actually be able to see."

