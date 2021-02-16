Assam reports 2 more COVID deaths; over 1.32 lakh vaccinated so far

Two more persons succumbed toCOVID-19 on Monday in Assam taking the death toll to 1,089,while 11 new positive cases pushed the tally 2,17,304,according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission(NHM).

The total number of healthcare workers vaccinatedagainst coronavirus in the state has reached 1,32,008 and ofthem, 3,862 have received the second dose so far, it said.

The current COVID death rate in the state is 0.50 percent, while 1,347 coronavirus patients have also died forother reasons.

The number of active cases in the state currently is267.

Altogether 16 patients recovered from the disease onMonday taking the total number of cured people to 2,14,601while three others have migrated out of the state.

The 11 new positive cases include six from KamrupMetropolitan district and two each from Dibrugarh and Sonitpurdistricts, the NHM said.

The fresh cases were detected out of 15,670 tests andas many as 66,87,517 samples have been tested for COVID-19 sofar.

Meanwhile, the first dose of vaccine was administeredto 955 beneficiaries on Monday while 1,647 people got thesecond dose, the NHM said.

Covishield vaccine was administered to 2,441beneficiaries at 80 session sites while 161 were given Covaxinat 14 sites.

No case of any Adverse Event Following Immunisation(AEFI) was reported during the day.

