Left Menu

Assam reports 2 more COVID deaths; over 1.32 lakh vaccinated so far

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-02-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 00:48 IST
Assam reports 2 more COVID deaths; over 1.32 lakh vaccinated so far

Two more persons succumbed toCOVID-19 on Monday in Assam taking the death toll to 1,089,while 11 new positive cases pushed the tally 2,17,304,according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission(NHM).

The total number of healthcare workers vaccinatedagainst coronavirus in the state has reached 1,32,008 and ofthem, 3,862 have received the second dose so far, it said.

The current COVID death rate in the state is 0.50 percent, while 1,347 coronavirus patients have also died forother reasons.

The number of active cases in the state currently is267.

Altogether 16 patients recovered from the disease onMonday taking the total number of cured people to 2,14,601while three others have migrated out of the state.

The 11 new positive cases include six from KamrupMetropolitan district and two each from Dibrugarh and Sonitpurdistricts, the NHM said.

The fresh cases were detected out of 15,670 tests andas many as 66,87,517 samples have been tested for COVID-19 sofar.

Meanwhile, the first dose of vaccine was administeredto 955 beneficiaries on Monday while 1,647 people got thesecond dose, the NHM said.

Covishield vaccine was administered to 2,441beneficiaries at 80 session sites while 161 were given Covaxinat 14 sites.

No case of any Adverse Event Following Immunisation(AEFI) was reported during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Australia's Seven West Media strikes partnership with Google; shares jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata launches scheme to provide meal at Rs 5 to poor people

Ahead of the assembly electionsin the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee onMonday virtually launched the Maa scheme under which hergovernment would provide a meal at a nominal cost of Rs 5mainly to poor people.They will get a...

NEWSMAKER-Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO

Three months after the Trump administration rejected her, former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received unanimous backing on Monday to become the first woman and first African director-general of the World Trade Organization...

French IT monitoring company's software targeted by hackers -cyber agency

Hackers have spent up to three years breaking into organizations by targeting monitoring software made by the French company Centreon, Frances cybersecurity watchdog said on Monday. The watchdog, known by its French acronym ANSSI, stopped s...

France reports 412 more COVID-19 deaths, new cases steady on previous week

France reported 4,376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up slightly from last Mondays 4,317 and compared with 16,547 on Sunday.France typically registers a low number of new cases the day after the weekend, but the week-on-week inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021