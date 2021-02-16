Brazil reports 528 new COVID-19 deaths, close to 10 mln cases

Brazil reports 528 new COVID-19 deaths, close to 10 mln casesReuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 03:44 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 03:44 IST
Brazil recorded 528 new COVID-19 deaths and 32,197 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said on Monday.
Brazil has suffered nearly 9.9 million cases and close to 240,000 deaths since the outbreak began, ministry data shows.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Health Ministry