Malaysia to receive first batch of Pfizer vaccines on Feb. 21

Malaysia to receive first batch of Pfizer vaccines on Feb. 21Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 16-02-2021 07:21 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 07:21 IST
Malaysia will receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines produced by U.S. and German drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech on Feb. 21, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Tuesday.
Muhyiddin said he will be the first to receive a dose of the vaccine, when the country's national COVID-19 vaccination programme begins on Feb. 26.
