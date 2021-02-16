Malaysia to receive first batch of Pfizer vaccines on Feb. 21

Malaysia will receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines produced by U.S. and German drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech on Feb. 21, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Tuesday.

Muhyiddin said he will be the first to receive a dose of the vaccine, when the country's national COVID-19 vaccination programme begins on Feb. 26.

