Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:08 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Euro zone gross domestic product fell less than initially estimated in the last quarter of 2020 and employment edged higher against the previous three months despite pandemic lockdowns, new estimates showed.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Russia has extended a ban on flights to and from Britain until the end of March 16 due to a new variant of the coronavirus first detected in the UK, Russia's coronavirus taskforce said.

* The Dutch government's coronavirus policy was dealt a serious blow when a court ordered it to scrap a controversial night-time curfew meant to limit the spread of COVID-19. * The first 550,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine have arrived in Budapest, a leading health official said, as Hungary prepares to become the first EU country to roll out the Chinese shot.

* Britain will provide vaccine COVID-19 certificates for its residents if they are required by other countries, although it is not planning to introduce them for use at home, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said. * Germany plans to offer all citizens rapid coronavirus tests free of charge from March 1, its health minister said.

* The COVID-19 pandemic is on the rise again in Poland, the health minister said, a worrying turnaround after case numbers stabilised following a second wave of infections last autumn. AMERICAS

* U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin to press his case for a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill in the political battleground state that helped secure his victory in last year's election. ASIA-PACIFIC

* South Korea's intelligence agency has said North Korea attempted to steal information on coronavirus vaccines and treatments by hacking Pfizer, a lawmaker briefed by the agency said. * India has detected both the South African and Brazilian coronavirus variants and people returning from those countries may be tested more aggressively, health officials said.

* Hong Kong will ease strict restrictions from Feb. 18, re-opening sports and entertainment facilities and extending dining hours, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said, while the government advisory panel on COVID-19 vaccines said it would recommend China's Sinovac vaccine for emergency use. * Malaysia will receive its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines over the weekend for a COVID-19 inoculation drive that is set to begin on Feb. 26, the prime minister said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Turkey is considering a plan to ease some curfews and curbs on restaurants and schools in districts where infections are lightest, and the cabinet is set to discuss possible details on Wednesday, two officials told Reuters.

* South Africa wants to return the one million COVID-19 vaccine doses it has received from Serum Institute of India, The Economic Times reported, a week after the country said it would put on hold use of AstraZeneca's shot in its vaccination program. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The World Health Organization listed AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, while sources said the EU is in talks with Moderna on buying more vaccines. * Australia's medical regulator granted provisional approval for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

* The European Union will this week kick off a new programme to study mutations in the COVID-19 virus, the European Commission's president told Les Echos. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global shares hit record highs on Tuesday and were on track for their longest winning streak in 17 years as investors bet the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines would lead to a durable economic recovery and draw a line under a year of lockdowns. * Singapore will set aside a further S$11 billion in a COVID-19 support package this year, its finance minister said, extending last year's unprecedented fiscal response to the pandemic.

(Compiled by Jagoda Darlak and Devika Syamnath; Editing by Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Infosys McCamish acquires platform from STEP Solutions

Infosys McCamish Systems, a US-based subsidiary of Infosys BPM, on Tuesday said it has bought the business and underwriting platform from STEP Solutions Group LLC.The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.STEP Solutions Gr...

NBFCs' stressed assets may touch Rs 1.5-1.8 lakh cr by March-end: Report

Stressed assets of non-banking financial companies NBFCs are likely to touch Rs 1.5-1.8 lakh crore, or 6-7.5 per cent of their assets under management AUM by the end of this fiscal, says a report.However, the one-time COVID-19 restructuring...

Didn't want to do just love stories: 'Pitta Kathalu' directors on exploring relationship dynamics

Anthology film Pitta Kathalu explores changing power equations between men and women, says filmmaker BV Nandini Reddy, who believes the Telugu-language drama with resonate with viewers with its layered portrayal of imperfect characters.Nand...

J-K organises fair for distributing farm machinery at subsidised rates

The Horticulture Department organised a mela in Srinagar on Tuesday for distributing machinery at subsidised rates to farmers after identifying their requirements. Several dealers and retailers had put up their stalls to showcase their mach...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021