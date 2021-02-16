Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:26 IST
More districts recording rise in number of active patients: Maha govt

The number of districts showingrise in active COVID-19 patients has increased in the last fewdays as the state is witnessing an uptick in new infections,the Maharashtra government said on Tuesday.

Two days ago, Maharashtra reported over 4,000 newcases, highest one-day rise in more than a month. For the lastsix days, the number of new cases has remained above 3,000.

As many as 15 districts recorded a rise in number ofactive COVID-19 patients during January 4 and February 15,a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said.

''However, if one considers the period between February9 and 15, the districts with increased number of activepatients is 21,'' it noted.

Restrictions on travel by train were relaxed inMumbai recently, but health officials have not yet flaggedrise in active cases or death rate in the state capital.

Out of 36 districts in the state, Satara, Sangli,Kolhapur, Jalgaon, Dhule, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Parbhani,Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Nagpur and Wardhareported rise in the number of active patients between January4 and February 15, the CMO statement said.

Between February 9 and 15, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri,Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule,Aurangabad, Beed, Parbhani, Amravati, Akola, Washim, Buldhana,Yavatmal, Nagpur, Wardha and Chandrapur showed rise in thenumber of active cases.

Five districts showed noticeable increase in casesbetween February 8 and 14: Amravati (10.69 per cent increase),Wardha (4.62 per cent), Akola (4.27 per cent), Yavatmal (3.16per cent) and Buldhana (2.28 per cent).

Five districts which reported high death rates duringthis period were (7.46 per cent), Sindhudurg (7.15 per cent),Beed (6.21 per cent), Ratnagiri (6.09 per cent) and Bhandara(4.69 per cent).

These districts will be watched closely, the CMO said.

It also informed that 5,64,111 healthcare workers, or53.48 per cent of those registered for receiving the jab, havereceived the first dose of coronavirus vaccine so far.

Out of 5,94,471 front-line workers, 1,49,944 or25.22 per cent have received the first dose.

All in all, 43.29 per cent of those registered forvaccination in the first phase have got the first dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

