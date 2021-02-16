Left Menu

English health authority says 38 cases of new COVID variant found

Health authorities in England have identified 38 cases of a new coronavirus variant which has a key mutation that is thought to reduce the effectiveness of vaccines, the government said on Tuesday. The B.1.525 variant has also been detected in Nigeria, Denmark and Canada, Public Health England said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:47 IST
English health authority says 38 cases of new COVID variant found
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Health authorities in England have identified 38 cases of a new coronavirus variant which has a key mutation that is thought to reduce the effectiveness of vaccines, the government said on Tuesday. "There is currently no evidence that this set of mutations causes more severe illness or increased transmissibility," Professor Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director at Public Health England (PHE) said in a statement. PHE said the cases were dispersed across England.

The variant, known as B.1.525, has the E484K spike protein mutation, which is also present in the South African variant and is the key mutation found so far that could undermine the effectiveness of vaccines. The B.1.525 variant has also been detected in Nigeria, Denmark and Canada, Public Health England said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Flirting with junior official not acceptable conduct for judge: SC    '

To flirt with a junior official is not acceptable conduct for a judge, the Supreme Court Tuesday observed while hearing an appeal of a retired District Judge against the Madhya Pradesh High Courts decision to order an in-house departmental ...

SC asks Centre, DGCA to reply in 2 weeks on plea for EMAS at tabletop runways

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre and DGCA to reply within two weeks to a plea seeking installation of Engineered Materials Arrestor System EMAS at airports having tabletop runways to ensure safety of aircraft which overshoot runwa...

Kiran Bedi ceases to hold post of LG Puducherry: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Kiran Bedi ceases to hold post of LG Puducherry Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson....

Iraq records rising COVID-19 cases, including new variant - ministry

Iraq recorded a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections with 3,332 confirmed in the past 24 hours, its health ministry said on Tuesday, after the country confirmed infections of one of the newer variants of the novel coronavirus. The rising cases...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021