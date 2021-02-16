Left Menu

Italy reports 336 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 10,386 new cases

Italy reported 336 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 258 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,386 from 7,351 the day before.

Italy reported 336 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 258 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,386 from 7,351 the day before. Some 274,019 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 179,278, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 94,171 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.74 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 18,463 on Tuesday, edging down from 18,515 a day earlier.

There were 154 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 122 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell marginally to 2,074 from a previous 2,089 . When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

