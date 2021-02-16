J-K reports 58 fresh COVID cases, no new deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 58 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,25,463, even as no fresh deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 11 were from the Jammu Division and 47 from the Kashmir Division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 33 COVID-19 cases, including 15 travellers.

While 11 districts did not report any fresh cases, eight other districts had new cases in single digits.

The number of active cases was 629 in the union territory, while 1,22m883 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to COVID-19 so far is 1,951.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)