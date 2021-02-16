TN reports 451 new COVID-19 infections, 7 more fatalities

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday logged 451fresh COVID-19 cases and seven more fatalties, taking thecaseload to 8,46,026 and the toll to 12,432, the healthdepartment said.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 470 people beingdischarged, taking the cumulative number to 8,29,388, leaving4,206 active cases.

Chennai accounted for the most number of cases at 149,taking the total in the city to 2,33,619.

The metropolis also accounted for a little over one-thirdof the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,127 deaths.

All the seven patients deceased had pre-existingmorbidities or chronic illness.

As many as 22 districts reported cases in single digits,while two others -- Perambalur and Ranipet -- recorded nofresh cases Thirty one districts reported zero fatalities.

A total of 50,800 samples were tested on Tuesday, takingthe total number of specimens examined so far to 1,68,63,820.

A private lab in Madurai was recently given the nod toconduct COVID-19 tests, taking the total number of suchfacilities in the state to 255, the bulletin said.

