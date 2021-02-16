Left Menu

Palghar ZP president fined for not wearing mask

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-02-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 23:12 IST
Palghar ZP president fined for not wearing mask
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Palghar Zilla Parishadpresident Bharti Kambdi was on Tuesday fined for not wearing amask in a public place.

District Collector Dr Manik Gursal had called ameeting in his office where Kambdi was also present.

The collector noticed that the ZP president was notnot wearing the mandatory face mask.

She was fined Rs 200 on the spot and given a mask bythe collector's office, a district official said.

People should wear the mask in public places as theCOVID-19 pandemic is not over, Gursal said.

Maharashtra has been reporting more than 3,000 newcoronavirus cases over the last few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Lazio referred to federal court over COVID-19 testing violations

Lazio, their president Claudio Lotito and club doctors Ivo Pulcini and Fabio Rodia have been referred to the national federal court following an investigation into violations of COVID-19 protocols, the Italian Football Federation FIGC said ...

Trump, Giuliani accused in lawsuit of conspiring to incite Capitol riot

A Democratic congressman accused former President Donald Trump, his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and two right-wing groups of conspiring to incite the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in a lawsuit on Tuesday. The civil lawsuit accuses the...

Minor girl raped in UP

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village in the city area here on Tuesday, police said.Superintendent of Police Yashvir Singh said the man allegedly raped the girl after taking her to a secluded place while she was play...

Soccer-Sevilla v Dortmund a contest between two masters of recruitment

Few clubs can rival Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund when it comes to hiring talented youngsters on the cheap and turning them into transfer gold and the two leaders in talent spotting come face to face in the Champions League on Wednesday.Dor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021