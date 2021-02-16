Palghar ZP president fined for not wearing mask

Palghar Zilla Parishadpresident Bharti Kambdi was on Tuesday fined for not wearing amask in a public place.

District Collector Dr Manik Gursal had called ameeting in his office where Kambdi was also present.

The collector noticed that the ZP president was notnot wearing the mandatory face mask.

She was fined Rs 200 on the spot and given a mask bythe collector's office, a district official said.

People should wear the mask in public places as theCOVID-19 pandemic is not over, Gursal said.

Maharashtra has been reporting more than 3,000 newcoronavirus cases over the last few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)