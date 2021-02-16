Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccination coverage to healthcare, frontline workers crosses 88.5 lakh doses

The COVID-19 vaccination coverage to healthcare and frontline workers has crossed 88.5 lakh doses on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 23:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 vaccination coverage to healthcare and frontline workers has crossed 88.5 lakh doses on Tuesday. According to a statement by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 88,57,341 vaccine doses were administered through 1,90,665 sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 pm today.

This includes 61,29,745 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 2,16,339 HCWs who have taken the second dose, along with 25,11,257 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose). While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021, vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2, 2021.

The vaccine coverage till 6 pm today is 1,34,691, the day 32 of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which, 78,643 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 56,048 HCWs received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. The final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight. 6,293 sessions were held till 6 pm today.

Nine adverse event following immunization (AEFIs) have been reported related to the first dose vaccination and one AEFI has been related to the second dose of vaccination till 6 PM on day 32 of vaccination. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

