Paraguay says 4,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine en route

Paraguay will on Thursday receive approximately 4,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, its health minister said on Tuesday, allowing it to kick-start its immunization program next week. The doses constitute the first batch of a total agreed purchase of 1 million that the country negotiated with the Russian Fund for Direct Investment, the state-backed entity marketing the vaccine.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 00:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The doses constitute the first batch of a total agreed purchase of 1 million that the country negotiated with the Russian Fund for Direct Investment, the state-backed entity marketing the vaccine. Administered as two doses per person, they will be used to vaccinate around 2,000 people working in intensive care units, Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni said.

"It is a small batch of 4,000 doses," Mazzoleni told journalists in the capital Asuncion. "It has already left its origin and is scheduled to arrive on Thursday night." Paraguay managed to slow the early spread of coronavirus in the first half of last year with strict lockdowns, school and business closures, and even controversial "isolation camps" for people arriving in the country from abroad.

However, infections have been climbing steadily since September and in mid-January hit a peak of over 1,000 new cases daily in the landlocked nation of 7 million people. The government has been under pressure to be more transparent about its efforts to acquire vaccines at a time when most countries in the region have started their programs.

Mazzoleni said he also hoped to confirm in the coming days the arrival of 300,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which Paraguay has acquired through the global COVAX program led by the GAVI vaccine alliance and the World Health Organization. Mazzoleni said the doses had to be stored at minus 18 degrees Celsius or below but that he hoped Paraguay would soon acquire from Russia the newer, freeze-dried version of the vaccine that can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

