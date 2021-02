BRIEF-UK Department Of Health Says Surge Testing To Be Deployed In Areas Around Manchester, Norfolk, Southampton And Surrey

UK Department Of Health:

* UK DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SAYS SURGE TESTING TO BE DEPLOYED IN AREAS AROUND MANCHESTER, NORFOLK, SOUTHAMPTON AND SURREY

* UK HEALTH DEPARTMENT - FURTHER TARGETED AREAS WILL HAVE ADDITIONAL TESTING MADE AVAILABLE TO CONTROL AND SUPPRESS SPREAD OF A COVID-19 VARIANT

