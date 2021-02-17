Costa Rica expecting Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shipment on Tuesday

Costa Rican authorities said on Tuesday that a shipment of 16,500 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines would reach the country in the evening.

The government also said a first shipment of 204,000 AstraZeneca vaccines was expected to arrive in May, part of its agreement with the company to purchase one million doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)