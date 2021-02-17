Left Menu

WHO hands over medical supplies and PPE to support COVID-19 response in Kurdistan

The medical supplies provided by WHO will serve both the diagnosis and the management of COVID-19 patients amid new reports confirming the circulation of a mutant variant of the disease in Iraq.

UNIraq | Erbil | Updated: 17-02-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 10:59 IST
WHO hands over medical supplies and PPE to support COVID-19 response in Kurdistan
The medical supplies provided by WHO will serve both the diagnosis and the management of COVID-19 patients amid new reports confirming the circulation of a mutant variant of the disease in Iraq. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHOIraq)

The World Health Organization (WHO) today handed over 13 tons of medical supplies and equipment to the Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. This donation will scale up intensive care capacity to respond to efforts aimed at controlling the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Iraq.

The medical consignment worth US$ 1 million will support health facilities in the Kurdistan region with personal protective equipment (PPE), COVID-19 diagnostic kits, oxygen concentrators, oximeters, intensive care beds and devices, hospital bedding and related medical furniture, patient monitors, and other items. This timely support comes when national health authorities are racing against time to control a new spike in the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 infections, as well as an increase in hospitalized cases. The medical supplies provided by WHO will serve both the diagnosis and the management of COVID-19 patients amid new reports confirming the circulation of a mutant variant of the disease in Iraq.

"Currently, COVID-19 epidemiology is indicating a new spike in the number of reported cases and in view of the confirmation of the circulation of a mutated variant in the country, WHO continues to provide technical and operational support to health authorities at the central level and in the Kurdistan region with the aim of scaling up preparedness and response to the pandemic is Iraq," said Dr Ahmed Zouiten, WHO Representative in Iraq. "Challenging times still lie ahead, that is why we need to unite our efforts, mobilize all possible resources and invest in strengthening both prevention and response measures to win this battle," he added.

This consignment, the third of its kind since February 2020 was welcomed by health officials in Kurdistan. "We appreciate WHO's continued support to the Ministry of Health in this region. The supplies provided today will certainly increase our capacity to detect and manage COVID-19 infections, and come at an opportune time to support our efforts while we are battling to reverse the upward trend in the number of COVID-19 reported in the last few weeks," said Dr Saman H. Barzangy, Minister of Health of the Kurdistan region.

As of 15 February this year, Kurdistan health authorities reported 106 976 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3499 associated deaths and 102 335 recoveries.

WHO gratefully acknowledges the generous contributions from the Government and the people of the State of Kuwait, the Government and people of Germany and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) which enabled continued WHO support to the people of Iraq through the provision of these life-saving medical supplies and equipment.

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches cancer treatment drug Capecitabine in US

Drug major Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched cancer treatment drug Capecitabine tablets in the US market.The product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Xeloda capecitabine tablets approved by the US Food a...

Govt being overconfident about COVID, it's not over yet: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Centre of being grossly negligent and overconfident about the handling of the coronavirus situation, saying the pandemic was not over yet.The comments came after South African and Brazil...

Australia news media ''large and small'' discuss Google deals

Google was quickly negotiating generous deals with big and small Australian media companies to pay for news as the Parliament considers forcing digital giants into such agreements, a minister said on Wednesday.Seven West Media on Monday bec...

Nestle India shares tank 5 pc post-Dec qtr earnings

Shares of Nestle IndiaLtd declined 5 percent in early trade on Wednesday after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.The stock declined 5 percent to Rs 16,360 on the BSE.At the NSE, it tanked 5 percent to Rs 16,350.FMCG ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021