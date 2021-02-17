Left Menu

TN CM, Stalin extend birthday greetings to KCR

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-02-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 14:00 IST
TN CM, Stalin extend birthday greetings to KCR
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK President MK Stalin greeted Telnagana CMK Chandrasekhar Rao on his 68th birthday on Wednesday.

Palaniswami sent a letter to greet his Telanganacounterpart, an official release here said.

''On the joyous occasion of your birthday, I would like to convey my warm felicitations to you and wish you many more happy returns of the day,'' Palaniswami said.

''I pray the Almighty may grant you many more years of good health to serve the people of Telangana with renewed strength and vigour,'' he added.

Stalin took to Twitter to greet the Telangana leader and described him as a ''veteran'' from the south.

''On behalf of DMK, I convey my heartiest birthday wishes to Telangana Chief Minister and veteran political leader from the South Hon'ble K Chandrasekhar Rao.'' Wish him many more years of active public service for his state of Telangana and the country,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gwyneth Paltrow says she had COVID-19 'early on'

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she had contracted coronavirus early on in the pandemic.In a new post for the lifestyle website Goop, the 48-year-old actor opened up about her experience with the disease that has so far cla...

Major tragedy averted as Army destroys suspected IED on busy highway in JK's Rajouri

A major tragedy was averted on Wednesday with the timely detection of a suspected Improvised Explosive Device IED planted inside a pressure cooker on a busy highway in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.The suspected IED ...

Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona lodges police complaint over fake Facebook page

Cricket icon Sourav Gangulys wife Dona Ganguly lodged a police complaint about a fake Facebook page in her name, an officer said on Wednesday.Several photographs of the BCCI president along with his wife and their daughter Sana were shared ...

Dharmendra Pradhan seeks Centre of Excellence on Marine Biotechnology in Odisha

Union minister DharmendraPradhan has sought the personal intervention of Union Scienceand Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan in setting up of aCentre of Excellence CoE on Marine Biotechnology atInstitute of Life Sciences ILS, here to preserv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021