TN CM, Stalin extend birthday greetings to KCR

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK President MK Stalin greeted Telnagana CMK Chandrasekhar Rao on his 68th birthday on Wednesday.

Palaniswami sent a letter to greet his Telanganacounterpart, an official release here said.

''On the joyous occasion of your birthday, I would like to convey my warm felicitations to you and wish you many more happy returns of the day,'' Palaniswami said.

''I pray the Almighty may grant you many more years of good health to serve the people of Telangana with renewed strength and vigour,'' he added.

Stalin took to Twitter to greet the Telangana leader and described him as a ''veteran'' from the south.

''On behalf of DMK, I convey my heartiest birthday wishes to Telangana Chief Minister and veteran political leader from the South Hon'ble K Chandrasekhar Rao.'' Wish him many more years of active public service for his state of Telangana and the country,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)