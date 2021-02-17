Left Menu

South Africa to administer first COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday

South Africa switched to the J&J vaccine to start protecting its health workers after pausing rollout of AstraZeneca's vaccine this month. Preliminary trial data showed the AstraZeneca shot developed in partnership with the University of Oxford offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the country's dominant coronavirus variant.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-02-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 14:42 IST
South Africa to administer first COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Africa will administer its first COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday as it inoculates health workers with the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) shot as part of a research study.

The first shot will be given at Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town, the government said. President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement that 80,000 J&J doses were being prepared for distribution across the country.

"It is expected that most vaccination centres will be ready from today, 17 February 2021, to begin the vaccination programme," Ramaphosa said. South Africa switched to the J&J vaccine to start protecting its health workers after pausing rollout of AstraZeneca's vaccine this month.

Preliminary trial data showed the AstraZeneca shot developed in partnership with the University of Oxford offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the country's dominant coronavirus variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gwyneth Paltrow says she had COVID-19 'early on'

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she had contracted coronavirus early on in the pandemic.In a new post for the lifestyle website Goop, the 48-year-old actor opened up about her experience with the disease that has so far cla...

Major tragedy averted as Army destroys suspected IED on busy highway in JK's Rajouri

A major tragedy was averted on Wednesday with the timely detection of a suspected Improvised Explosive Device IED planted inside a pressure cooker on a busy highway in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.The suspected IED ...

Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona lodges police complaint over fake Facebook page

Cricket icon Sourav Gangulys wife Dona Ganguly lodged a police complaint about a fake Facebook page in her name, an officer said on Wednesday.Several photographs of the BCCI president along with his wife and their daughter Sana were shared ...

Dharmendra Pradhan seeks Centre of Excellence on Marine Biotechnology in Odisha

Union minister DharmendraPradhan has sought the personal intervention of Union Scienceand Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan in setting up of aCentre of Excellence CoE on Marine Biotechnology atInstitute of Life Sciences ILS, here to preserv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021