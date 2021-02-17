Left Menu

In first for the world, Britain OKs challenge trial exposing volunteers to COVID-19

The trial, due to start within a month, will see up to 90 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 30 exposed to the smallest amount of the virus needed to cause infection, scientists behind the plans told reporters at a news briefing. Volunteers will be screened for possible health risks before being allowed to take part, and kept in quarantine for close monitoring by medical staff for at least 14 days in a specialist unit at London's Royal Free Hospital.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:14 IST
In first for the world, Britain OKs challenge trial exposing volunteers to COVID-19

Britain became the first country in the world on Wednesday to give the go-ahead for human challenge trials in which volunteers will deliberately be exposed to COVID-19 to advance research into the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The trial, due to start within a month, will see up to 90 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 30 exposed to the smallest amount of the virus needed to cause infection, scientists behind the plans told reporters at a news briefing.

Volunteers will be screened for possible health risks before being allowed to take part, and kept in quarantine for close monitoring by medical staff for at least 14 days in a specialist unit at London's Royal Free Hospital. "The absolute priority, of course, is the safety of volunteers," said Peter Openshaw, a professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, which is co-leading the project with the UK government's vaccines task force and the clinical company hVIVO. "None of us wants to do this if there is any appreciable risk."

Scientists have used human challenge trials for decades to learn more about diseases such as malaria, flu, typhoid and cholera, and to develop treatments and vaccines against them. Trial participants will be allowed to go home after the initial 14 days only if "extensive testing" shows they are not infectious, said Imperial's Chris Chiu, the trial's chief investigator.

The aim of this initial work was "to understand how the virus infects people and how it passes so successfully between us," Chiu said. Further trials using the challenge models could then be conducted in the months and years ahead to establish which vaccines and treatments work best, he said. Volunteers will get compensation payments of around £88 ($122) per day for the duration of the study, which will also involve follow-up monitoring for a year, Chiu's team said, and the studies will be conducted in a safe and controlled environment and will minimise any risk.

To make the trial as safe as possible, the version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that has been circulating in England since March 2020 will be used, rather than one of the new variants, they said. ($1 = 0.7213 pounds) (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Piyush Goyal dedicates to nation newly electrified Manigram-Nimtita Section

Shri Piyush Goyal, Honble Minister of Railways, Commerce Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food Public Distribution, Government of India dedicated to the Nation newly electrified Manigram-Nimtita Section, Road Under Bridge RUB near Malda and...

Saudi Arabia set to raise oil output amid recovery in prices - WSJ

Saudi Arabia plans to increase oil output in the coming months, reversing a recent production cut, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing advisers to the country.Saudi Arabia is expected to announce its plans when a coalition...

Russia mediating Israeli-Syrian prisoner swap - Syrian state media

Russia is mediating a deal for the release of an Israeli girl who accidentally crossed into Syria, in exchange for two Syrians held by Israel, Syrian state media said on Wednesday.A spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ha...

Three Independent DDC members join NC in J-K's Ramban

A day ahead of the scheduled elections for the posts of DDC chairperson and vice-chairperson in Jammu and Kashmirs Ramban district, the National Conference NC received a shot in the arm on Wednesday as three independent councillors joined t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021