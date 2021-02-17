Left Menu

Britain's Prince Philip, 99, in hospital

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's 99-year-old husband, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure with an ailment that is not COVID-related. He is at the King Edward VII Hospital in London where he is expected to remain for a few days of observation and rest. He does not have a COVID-19 related illness, the royal source said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:15 IST
Britain's Prince Philip, 99, in hospital
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's 99-year-old husband, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure with an ailment that is not COVID-related. The prince, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, walked into hospital unaided after feeling unwell for a short period, a royal source said.

"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's doctor, after feeling unwell," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. He is at the King Edward VII Hospital in London where he is expected to remain for a few days of observation and rest.

He does not have a COVID-19 related illness, the royal source said. The queen, 94, remains at Windsor Castle near London, where the pair have been staying during Britain's coronavirus pandemic. Both received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier in January.

Philip is rarely seen in public after he stepped down from official engagements in August 2017. He was previously admitted to hospital at the end of 2019. The Greek-born former naval officer has had several stays in hospital over the last decade, including treatment for an infection in 2017 and hip replacement surgery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New York sues Amazon over worker safety during pandemic

New York is suing Amazon, claiming the company failed to provide workers with a safe environment at two warehouses in the state as COVID-19 infections surged nationwide.The suit from New York Attorney General Letitia James landed just days ...

OutSystems raises $150mn investment

Tech firm OutSystems on Wednesday said it has raised USD 150 million about Rs 1,092 crore capital, co-led by Abdiel Capital and Tiger Global, valuing the company at USD 9.5 billion.The funding will be used to expand investments in its RD an...

Orissa HC asks state to consider premature release of lifer

The Orissa High Courton Wednesday suggested that the state government consider thepremature release of a lifer, who has served 17 years inprison for murdering his brother.A division bench of Justices S K Mishra and SavitriRatho allowed the ...

Mass anti-coup protests in Myanmar as UN warns of crackdown

Thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmars biggest city Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a UN human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021