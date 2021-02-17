82 new COVID cases, 1 death in Haryana

Haryana reported 82 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the state to 2,69,322, a health department bulletin said.

With one death taking place in Hisar district, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state rose to 3,041, according to the bulletin.

The fresh cases include 17 from Gurgaon and 12 from Faridabad districts. The number of active cases in the state were 826, while a total of 2,65,455 have recovered. The recovery rate was 98.56 per cent, it stated.

