Left Menu

82 new COVID cases, 1 death in Haryana

Haryana reported 82 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the state to 2,69,322, a health department bulletin said.With one death taking place in Hisar district, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state rose to 3,041, according to the bulletin.The fresh cases include 17 from Gurgaon and 12 from Faridabad districts. The number of active cases in the state were 826, while a total of 2,65,455 have recovered.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:34 IST
82 new COVID cases, 1 death in Haryana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Haryana reported 82 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the state to 2,69,322, a health department bulletin said.

With one death taking place in Hisar district, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state rose to 3,041, according to the bulletin.

The fresh cases include 17 from Gurgaon and 12 from Faridabad districts. The number of active cases in the state were 826, while a total of 2,65,455 have recovered. The recovery rate was 98.56 per cent, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 369 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 12,074 new cases

Italy reported 369 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 336 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 12,074 from 10,386 the day before. Some 294,411 tests for COVID-19 were carried...

Slovakia seeks medical staff assist from abroad as COVID-19 outbreak rages

Slovakia will ask other European Union member countries for medical staff to help with the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The plea is the countrys first, after the previous plan to have large-scale testing f...

Israeli study finds Pfizer vaccine 95% effective against COVID-19

An Israeli healthcare provider said on Wednesday that Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine was 95 effective in a trial of 602,000 people, reinforcing the drugmakers efficacy findings. Israeli HMO Maccabi, which covers over a quarter of all Israelis...

New York sues Amazon over worker safety during pandemic

New York is suing Amazon, claiming the company failed to provide workers with a safe environment at two warehouses in the state as COVID-19 infections surged nationwide.The suit from New York Attorney General Letitia James landed just days ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021