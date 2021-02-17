1 new case takes Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 13,945

Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally roseto 13,945 on Wednesday as only one more person tested positivefor the infection, a senior health official said.

Twenty-three more people were cured of the disease, hesaid.

The northeastern state now has 78 active cases, while13,719 people have recovered from the disease and 148 patientshave succumbed to the infection so far, Health ServicesDirector Aman War said.

The state has tested over 3.56 lakh samples forCOVID-19 so far, he added.

