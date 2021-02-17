No new COVID-19 case in Nagaland

Nagaland did not report any newCOVID-19 case on Wednesday, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phomsaid.

Five more people have been cured of the disease,taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in thestate to an all-time high of 97.72 per cent, he said.

The state's caseload stands at 12,190, of which 36 areactive cases, while 11,913 people have recovered from thedisease, 90 patients have succumbed to the infection and 151have migrated to other states so far, a health bulletin said.

Kohima district has the highest number of active casesat 27, followed by Dimapur at nine.

Nagaland has so far tested over 1.28 lakh samples forCOVID, it said.

The state has vaccinated 14,890 health workers andfrontline personnel so far. Around 1,209 health personnel havereceived the second dose of the vaccine, State ImmunisationOfficer Dr Ritu Thurr said.

