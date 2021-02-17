Israeli study shows safety of CD24-Exosomes in COVID-19 patients

By Priyanka Sharma A preliminary result of an Israeli study to evaluate the safety of EXO-CD24 exosomes in 30 enrolled patients with COVID-19 disease has claimed to show no serious adverse effects, and substantial improvement in respiratory rate, Professor Nadar Arber from Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Centre said on Wednesday.

EXO-CD24 is a target innovative platform based on CD24-enriched exosomes delivered directly to the lungs in order to support to suppress the cytokine storm. Patients with moderate/severe COVID-19 infection and factors predictive of a cytokine storm are recruited from the Corona department of the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (TASMC), they said.

The treatment is a biologic therapeutic agent based on exosomes carrying CD24. "Our novel therapeutic agent is efficient, easy to produce, low cost, low concentration and has no side effects," Professor Nadar said.

Professor Nadar explained the advantages of EXO-CD24 vs existing treatments. "It is Intratracheal and directly to the target site. It has no adverse effects, due to low dosing localised administration, and high safety profile of exosomes-based technology. It has high efficacy even under low doses and low cost manufacturing system efficient, easy to manufacture and yield optimization." (ANI)

