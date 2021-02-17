Left Menu

Israeli study shows safety of CD24-Exosomes in COVID-19 patients

A preliminary result of an Israeli study to evaluate the safety of EXO-CD24 exosomes in 30 enrolled patients with COVID-19 disease has claimed to show no serious adverse effects, and substantial improvement in respiratory rate, Professor Nadar Arber from Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Centre said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 23:02 IST
Israeli study shows safety of CD24-Exosomes in COVID-19 patients
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma A preliminary result of an Israeli study to evaluate the safety of EXO-CD24 exosomes in 30 enrolled patients with COVID-19 disease has claimed to show no serious adverse effects, and substantial improvement in respiratory rate, Professor Nadar Arber from Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Centre said on Wednesday.

EXO-CD24 is a target innovative platform based on CD24-enriched exosomes delivered directly to the lungs in order to support to suppress the cytokine storm. Patients with moderate/severe COVID-19 infection and factors predictive of a cytokine storm are recruited from the Corona department of the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (TASMC), they said.

The treatment is a biologic therapeutic agent based on exosomes carrying CD24. "Our novel therapeutic agent is efficient, easy to produce, low cost, low concentration and has no side effects," Professor Nadar said.

Professor Nadar explained the advantages of EXO-CD24 vs existing treatments. "It is Intratracheal and directly to the target site. It has no adverse effects, due to low dosing localised administration, and high safety profile of exosomes-based technology. It has high efficacy even under low doses and low cost manufacturing system efficient, easy to manufacture and yield optimization." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal to witness clash of titans as Mamata and Amit Shah to address rallies in same district Thursday

A head-to-head political battlewill play out on Thursday in Kolkatas neighbouring South 24Parganas district where Home Minister Amit Shah and WestBengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are scheduled to addressrallies separated by some distan...

India, China cannot have 'normal' relationship if there is 'transgression' in border areas: Shringla

Indias relationship with China is complex and the two neighbours cannot have a normal bilateral relationship if there is transgression in the border areas, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said here on Wednesday.Addressing a meeting...

UP: Adityanath calls on Guv Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Governor Anandiben Patel here on Wednesday, a day before the joint sitting of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget session.The chief minister met the governor at the Raj...

Central European leaders urge for faster vaccine deliveries

Central European leaders on Wednesday pushed for speedier deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from every reliable manufacturer to speed up inoculations which they said is the way to conquer the pandemic and jump-start Europes economic recovery....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021