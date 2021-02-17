Left Menu

No fresh COVID death in Delhi, 3rd time single-day fatality count nil in Feb

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 23:04 IST
No fresh COVID death in Delhi, 3rd time single-day fatality count nil in Feb

No fresh death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, the third time single-day fatality count stood nil in February, while 134 new cases took the tally to 6,37,315, according to data shared by authorities.

On February 9, no fatality from COVID-19 was registered in the national capital, first time this month, and after a gap of nearly nine months.

No death from COVID-19 was recorded on Saturday as well, the second time in February when the single-day fatality count was nil.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 134 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent, authorities said, adding that the tally in the city rose to 6,37,315.

One fatality was registered on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the city to 10,894, according to the health bulletin issued by the city government a day earlier.

Delhi recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in over nine months, while the positivity rate had slipped to 0.17 per cent.

Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, that time the lowest in over nine months, and the first time the daily count had stood below the 100-mark in that month.

Also, on February 5 and 7, the fatality counts were two on both the days, same as on February 2.

These new 134 cases came out of the 59,886 tests conducted the previous day, according to the health bulletin.

The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 1078 from 1036 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 39,852 RT-PCR tests and 20,034 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal to witness clash of titans as Mamata and Amit Shah to address rallies in same district Thursday

A head-to-head political battlewill play out on Thursday in Kolkatas neighbouring South 24Parganas district where Home Minister Amit Shah and WestBengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are scheduled to addressrallies separated by some distan...

India, China cannot have 'normal' relationship if there is 'transgression' in border areas: Shringla

Indias relationship with China is complex and the two neighbours cannot have a normal bilateral relationship if there is transgression in the border areas, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said here on Wednesday.Addressing a meeting...

UP: Adityanath calls on Guv Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Governor Anandiben Patel here on Wednesday, a day before the joint sitting of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget session.The chief minister met the governor at the Raj...

Central European leaders urge for faster vaccine deliveries

Central European leaders on Wednesday pushed for speedier deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from every reliable manufacturer to speed up inoculations which they said is the way to conquer the pandemic and jump-start Europes economic recovery....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021