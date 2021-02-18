Left Menu

UK study sheds light on rise in hospital admissions for food-induced anaphylaxis

The rate of hospital admissions in the UK due to a serious allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) caused by food has more than tripled over a 20-year period. Despite this, the death rate from food-induced anaphylaxis halved over the same period, according to recent research.

ANI | London | Updated: 18-02-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 08:46 IST
UK study sheds light on rise in hospital admissions for food-induced anaphylaxis
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The rate of hospital admissions in the UK due to a serious allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) caused by food has more than tripled over a 20-year period. Despite this, the death rate from food-induced anaphylaxis halved over the same period, according to recent research. The novel research was published today in the journal BMJ.

Food allergy is the commonest cause of potentially life-threatening allergic reactions, known as anaphylaxis. Substantial increases in hospital admissions due to food anaphylaxis have been reported globally, but it is unclear whether this trend is continuing, and if it is, whether this has led to an increase in fatal reactions. To explore this further, researchers from Imperial College London's National Heart & Lung Institute set out to describe time trends for hospital admissions due to food anaphylaxis in the United Kingdom over the past 20 years.

They studied data between 1998 and 2018, measuring time trends, age, and sex distributions for anaphylaxis admissions due to food and non-food triggers, and then compared these with reported fatalities. Between 1998 and 2018, 101,891 people were admitted to the hospital for anaphylaxis. Of these admissions, 30,700 (30%) were coded as due to a food trigger.

Food anaphylaxis admissions increased from 1.23 to 4.04 per 100,000 population per year (from 1998 to 2018), an annual increase of 5.7%. The largest increase in hospital admissions was seen in children younger than 15 years, with an increase from 2.1 to 9.2 admissions per 100,000 population per year (an annual increase of 6.6%, compared with 5.9% in people aged 15-59 years and 2.1% in those aged 60 years and older).

Over the 20-year period, 152 deaths were identified where the fatal event was probably caused by food-induced anaphylaxis. The case fatality rate (number of fatalities as a proportion of hospital admissions) decreased from 0.7% to 0.19% for confirmed fatal food anaphylaxis and to 0.3% for suspected fatal food anaphylaxis.

At least 86 (46%) of all deaths between 1992-2018 were triggered by peanuts or tree nuts, while cow's milk was responsible for 17 (26%) deaths in school-aged children. The data also showed that over the same time period, prescriptions for adrenaline autoinjectors increased by 336% - an increase of 11% per year.

The researchers say that improvements in the recognition and management of anaphylaxis could partly explain the decrease in the case fatality rate despite increasing hospital admissions for anaphylaxis. No evidence exists to suggest that the clinical criteria used to diagnose anaphylaxis have changed in the UK over the study period, they add. Although the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) introduced national guidance in 2011, which may have resulted in an increase in hospitalisations, the year-on-year increase has persisted since then.

The authors acknowledge some study limitations, such as the possibility of some cases of anaphylaxis being wrongly coded or misdiagnosed, and they were unable to include cases of anaphylaxis seen in emergency departments that did not require hospital admission. Nevertheless, they used a national dataset in the context of the UK health system, which provided the opportunity to draw robust conclusions compared with other countries.

As such, the researchers conclude: "Cow's milk is increasingly identified as the culprit allergen for fatal food reactions, and is now the commonest cause of fatal anaphylaxis in children. More education is needed to highlight the specific risks posed by cow's milk to people who are allergic to increase awareness among food businesses." They add: "Further work is needed to assess the evidence for an age-related vulnerability to severe anaphylaxis in young adults, therefore improving our ability to risk-stratify patients with food allergies and to reduce the risk of fatal outcomes." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery restarts after blackout

Vietnams Nghi Son refinery is being restarted after a shutdown last Friday because of a blackout, a company spokesman said on Thursday, adding that it is investigating the cause. Vietnams biggest oil refinery, the 9-billion Nghi Son, starte...

Premier League: Man City scripts new record with victory over Everton

Manchester City defeated Everton 3-1 in the Premier League and the victory saw them script a new record as they became the first team to start a calendar year with 10 top-flight victories in a row. Man City have won their first 10 PL matche...

Kumbh 2021 limited to 30 days, to begin on April 1

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year for 30 days, Chief Secretary Om Prakash said on Thursday. The government will issue the notice by the end of March stating that thi...

Fulham draws 1-1 at Burnley, now 6 points from safety in EPL

Fulham collected another point in its bid to climb to safety in the Premier League by drawing 1-1 at fellow struggler Burnley.Looking to back up its win at Everton on Sunday, Fulham took the lead again on the road when Ola Aina glanced the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021