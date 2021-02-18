No COVID-19 case in Arunachal for two days, over 15,500 inoculated

Arunachal Pradesh has notreported any COVID-19 case in the past two days, a seniorhealth department official said on Thursday.

The total caseload in the northeastern state remainedat 16,833, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampasaid.

Arunachal Pradesh now has just three active cases,while 16,774 people have so far recovered from the disease, hesaid. A total of 56 people have succumbed to the virus.

A Union Health Ministry report said the state has thebest recovery rate in the country at nearly 99.64 per cent.

Altogether, 4,02,086 samples have been tested forCOVID-19, including 568 on Wednesday, the official said.

''The terrain has been the main reason why we have beenless affected. Even now, about 700 people are getting testedon an average. The rate is very good for a state with apopulation of 14-15 lakh,'' Health Secretary P Parthiban said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) DimongPadung said 15,584 health and frontline workers have receivedvaccine shots in the state.

The health department has been carrying out theinoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Fridayand Saturday.

