UK PM should give clear statement on travel on Monday- easyJet

Prime Minister Boris Johnson should give a clear statement on the path for international travel when he sets out plans next week to ease COVID-19 restrictions on the economy, the boss of airline easyJet said on Monday.

"We also know that Monday is going to be a critical day for everyone and we need a clear statement on the path for international travel in the Prime Minister's announcement," said easyJet's Chief Executive Johan Lundgren.

