UK PM should give clear statement on travel on Monday- easyJet

UK PM should give clear statement on travel on Monday- easyJetReuters | London | Updated: 18-02-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 13:57 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson should give a clear statement on the path for international travel when he sets out plans next week to ease COVID-19 restrictions on the economy, the boss of airline easyJet said on Monday.
"We also know that Monday is going to be a critical day for everyone and we need a clear statement on the path for international travel in the Prime Minister's announcement," said easyJet's Chief Executive Johan Lundgren.
Also Read: UK PM Boris Johnson to host virtual meeting of G7 leaders
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson