Sweden extends recommendation for indoor sports, public pools to remain shut

Worries about a third wave have risen in recent days as the rate of new infections has inched higher after falling since the end of last year.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: pxfuel

Sweden's government on Thursday extended the recommendation for public pools, indoor sports centres, and museums to remain shut until March 7 to limit the spread of COVID-19 amid rising fears of a third wave of the pandemic. "In many places throughout the country, the decline in the number of patients in intensive care has ceased," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told a news conference.

"The Health Agency's assessment is that the risk of a third wave is significant. We must take that seriously." Worries about a third wave have risen in recent days as the rate of new infections has inched higher after falling since the end of last year.

