Sweden extends recommendation for indoor sports, public pools to remain shut

Sweden's government on Thursday extended the recommendation for public pools, indoor sports centres, and museums to remain shut until March 7 to limit the spread of COVID-19 amid rising fears of a third wave of the pandemic. "In many places throughout the country, the decline in the number of patients in intensive care has ceased," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told a news conference.

"The Health Agency's assessment is that the risk of a third wave is significant. We must take that seriously." Worries about a third wave have risen in recent days as the rate of new infections has inched higher after falling since the end of last year.

